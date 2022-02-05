Hoge's scorecard a match with 'perfect' weather

LOS ANGELES • Tom Hoge strung together six birdies in a row near the end of his round to post a nine-under 63 and take the first-round lead at the PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday.

The American led Ireland's Seamus Power (64) by one stroke, with Austin Smotherman and Sweden's Jonas Blixt tied for third at seven-under 65.

This marks the first time in his PGA career Hoge has held a tournament lead outright after 18 holes, with the world No. 68 pulling off his low round at the tournament's primary course, Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Everyone in the field will play one round apiece at Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula before Pebble Beach hosts the final round following a 54-hole cut.

Hoge started on the back nine and opened with two birdies before arriving at the tee at No. 3 just three under for the round.

That was where he began his birdie run, which featured a chip-in at the par-four fourth hole and a 40-foot putt at the par-four eighth.

"It's hard to be in a bad mood out here," Hoge said. "I mean, Pebble Beach and perfect weather is about as good as it gets... I feel like I've been playing well.

"I've been excited to get out here on the golf course and feel like at Pebble Beach is a golf course that suits me well, so I was excited to get out here this week."

Although he is still searching for his first PGA win, Hoge has two top-five finishes this season, including second two weeks ago at The American Express.

Power's bogey-free 64 came at Spyglass Hill. He wrapped up the round with four straight birdies on the front nine.

"It's a funny old golf course," the world No. 50, whose sole PGA victory was at last year's Barbasol Championship, said.