Hit by health issues in 2023, Sweden’s Anna Magnusson is firing at Aramco Team Series - Korea

SEOUL – Swedish golfer Anna Magnusson still cannot believe that she is part of the field at the Aramco Team Series – Korea, after receiving an invite to play in the May 10-12 tournament just over a week ago.

The 29-year-old received another surprise on the first day of the event as she shot a two-under 70, leaving her just two strokes behind first round leader Kim Hyo-joo from South Korea.

World No. 558 Magnusson has been working her way back into the game after battling health issues over the past year – she only realised it was gluten intolerance in January.

The results began to show in the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa, as she attained three top-15 finishes in four events in 2024.

In April, she claimed her third professional vcitory at the Terre Blanche Ladies Open, which is part of the Ladies European Tour (LET) Access Series.

On her first round in South Korea, Magnusson said: “I didn’t have any expectations, I just tried to do whatever we’ve been working on and it turned out to be good.”

Her health issues began at the Belgian Ladies Open in May 2023. After shooting a 66 in the first round, she followed up with an 81 next before retiring from the tournament.

During this period, she found herself unable to keep her food down, but could not figure out the cause of this until the beginning of 2024.

She has had to give up some of her favourite food like pasta and cinnamon bread, replacing them with potatoes and rice.

With her health issues resolved, she carried on her good form at the New Korea Country Club. Surging to the top of the leaderboard after four birdies in the opening 13 holes, bogeys on holes No. 6 and 9 saw her fall behind Kim.

Sandwiched between Magnusson and Kim at the LET-sanctioned event are Colombia’s Mariajo Uribe and India’s Pranavi Urs, who shot three-under 70s.

Magnusson said: “I started out really well, made some great putts in the beginning and kept some momentum throughout the day.”

For local favourite Kim, support from members of her fan club Shooting Star spurred her on to claim the overnight lead.

After opening with two birdies and a bogey on her outward nine, the world No. 12 finished with an eagle on the eighth hole after she holed out from the fairway, before concluding her round with a birdie.

This delighted her fans, who wore maroon caps with the words ‘H. J. Kim’ emblazoned on them, shirts printed with Kim’s face, and held boards and banners bearing her name.