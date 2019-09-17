Hero Pettersen goes out on top

GLENEAGLES (Scotland) • The 38-year-old Suzann Pettersen stood over the final shot of her golfing career, not quite realising it was also the last shot of the most dramatic Solheim Cup ever played.

Europe's players had their hands over their mouths, and their captain, Catriona Matthew, could barely watch.

Blissfully unaware of what was unfolding was her one-year-old son, Herman, who was among the thousands around the 18th green on Sunday at Gleneagles.

The putt was from seven feet, slightly left to right, and it never looked like missing.

After being mobbed by teammates, an emotional Pettersen held Herman in her arms and kissed him.

The Europeans had regained the Solheim Cup from the United States and one of the stalwarts of women's golf had her perfect ending.

"Yeah, this is it. I'm completely done," said Pettersen, confirming her sudden decision to retire.

"It doesn't get any better. This is the end of my Solheim career, and the end for me in professional golf."

On an afternoon of singles matches that pretty much had everything, Europe won 141/2-131/2 to land the biggest team prize in women's golf for the first time since 2013. The US took the lead, 12-11, for the first time since Friday lunchtime, after making it 8-8 on Saturday, having trailed 41/2-31/2 on the opening day.

The final act was spread over two holes with virtually simultaneous putts, and the outcome of the contest hinged on Pettersen - without the Norwegian even realising.

"I thought Bronte (Law) was in behind me on the (18th) fairway," she said. "I actually didn't know that it was the putt."

She repaid a contentious captain's pick, having played just two events and missing the cut both times since November 2017 owing to maternity leave and then injury.

She also had a score to settle at the biennial Cup. In Germany in 2015, her refusal to concede a short putt to Alison Lee on the 17th hole of a tight four-ball match stoked a fire inside the Americans, who fought back to win 141/2-131/2.

Her redemption story, going from "villain to hero" as Europe vice-captain Laura Davies put it, was delivered in Scotland, the home of golf, where the US have yet to win in three attempts.

Gunning for her fourth Cup, Pettersen won two of her three matches for a total of 21 points from nine outings.

"Coming down No. 18, Beany (Matthew) said, 'It's why I picked you'," she said. "In your wildest dreams, especially where I've come from, I never thought I was going to do this again."

