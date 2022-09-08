Hero Cup will boost Ryder Cup hopes: Donald

LONDON - The DP World Tour on Tuesday announced the launch of the Hero Cup, a new team matchplay competition aimed at giving European players experience in the format to boost Europe's bid to regain the Ryder Cup.

Players from Britain and Ireland will take on rivals from continental Europe, with each team featuring 10 golfers picked by Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald in consultation with the two team skippers.

The tournament, which takes place in Abu Dhabi from Jan 13 to 15, will feature foursomes, four-ball and singles matches, with all 20 players taking part in each session.

"One of the first things I was keen to do when I was appointed as Ryder Cup captain was to reinstate a team matchplay contest to give playing and leadership experience to future Ryder Cup players, vice-captains and captains," said Englishman Donald, who replaced Henrik Stenson after the Swede was sacked for defecting to the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

"I spoke to a number of former Ryder Cup captains who were strong advocates of how similar events in the past have benefited players who were pushing to make Ryder Cup teams, as well as their own captaincy journey."

The two teams will be confirmed following the conclusion of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in November, with tour rankings taken into account in the selection process. The DP World Tour was formerly known as the European Tour.

European Ryder Cup director Guy Kinnings said: "We have a pretty good model that works well on the Ryder Cup but clearly every cycle you need to improve; we certainly needed to improve on the last time and we've looked at every aspect and listened to everyone."

The competition effectively fills the gap left by the Seve Trophy, last held in 2013, which also pitted Britain and Ireland against continental Europe.

The Hero Cup also extends Hero MotoCorp's long-term partnership with the DP World Tour, which started at the 2015 Hero Indian Open. Since then, the motorcycle and scooter manufacturing giant, which is based in New Delhi, has also supported the Hero World Challenge and the Hero Open.

Donald was one of Padraig Harrington's vice-captains for the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, where the United States enjoyed a record 19-9 victory.

The next Ryder Cup starts on Sept 29, 2023 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

AFP, REUTERS