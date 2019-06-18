Henderson, 21, hails 'awesome' ninth career title

NEW YORK • Brooke Henderson fired a two-under 69 on Sunday to grab a one-stroke victory at the Meijer Classic, becoming the most successful Canadian golfer with her ninth career crown.

Henderson had been level with former Masters champion Mike Weir, Sandra Post and George Knudson on eight victories until capturing her second Meijer title in three seasons.

"That's really cool," Henderson, 21, said. "Earlier this year, to get my eighth win and to tie that record was a huge deal for me. Now, to kind of breakthrough, that is awesome."

It was her second title of the year after the Lotte Championship in April in Hawaii.

She has won at least one LPGA title in five consecutive years and at least two in four straight years.

She finished on 21-under 267 to edge a pack on 268 that included Australian Su Oh, Japan's Nasa Hataoka and Americans Brittany Altomare and Lexi Thompson.

Henderson, whose caddie is her sister Brittany, took Father's Day to praise their dad Dave, who witnessed the victory at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with their mother Darlene.

"He's my coach and he's always helped both Brit and I to get better and to improve," Henderson said of the only golf instructor she has ever had.

"Before the tournament starts, we're always talking through strategy, practice rounds, trying to make good decisions and hit the ball in the right places.

"As the tournament goes on, we talk about the pin sheets before the rounds, try to get a good strategy again. If we make mistakes out there, he's just trying to correct them so we don't make them again. So we owe a lot to him and we're happy when he's able to join us at tournaments."

