Hatton keeps cool for big win

ORLANDO • That European Tour has delivered once again.

A week after Paul Azinger received backlash for his snippy comments about the ability of Europe's best golfers to prevail in the United States, Tyrrell Hatton offered the perfect response.

On yet another gruelling afternoon at Bay Hill - there was only one round shot in the 60s in the final two days, the Englishman claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He also received the biggest cheque - just short of US$1.7 million (S$2.35 million) - of his career.

Sunday marked the fifth win in succession by a non-American at this tournament; three of whom are European - a penny for Azinger's thoughts.

Nobody can claim Hatton did this the easy way. He triumphed by a shot over Marc Leishman, finishing his final round with a two-over 74 for a total of four-under 284. Rookie of the Year, Im Sung-jae, who came into the event off the back of his maiden PGA win at the Honda Classic, ended in third at two-under.

Hatton wobbled with a double bogey at the 11th, where shades of his old, petulant nature were visible, but steadied himself sufficiently to reel off seven pars.

"It's an incredible feeling to win at such an iconic venue," said the 28-year-old, who was playing in only his second tournament since wrist surgery. "I grew up watching this event on TV, to be sitting here with the trophy is amazing."

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy had been the player to beat after starting the day two strokes behind Hatton, but two quick double-bogeys late on the front nine put paid to his chances.

While he racked up his seventh straight top-five finish on the Tour - a feat not achieved since Tiger Woods in 2000 - it was scant consolation for the Northern Irishman. He carded a 76 for joint-fifth and rued the "two loose shots" that cost him.

But he added: "My win percentage on Tour is like 10 per cent and that's pretty high for anyone not being Tiger. And hopefully if I just keep putting myself in those positions, it's only a matter of time."

Brooks Koepka's sentiment was more profound as the four-time Major winner, who has been off colour this year, signed off with a 71, 10 strokes fewer than on Saturday. He summed up his golf as "still s***".

