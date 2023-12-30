Harold Varner III charged with driving while impaired

Harold Varner III was arrested on the misdemeanour charge at 7:24 p.m. ET on Dec 28. PHOTO: AFP
NORTH CAROLINA - Varner, 33, had a blood alcohol content of 0.16 per cent – twice the state’s legal limit, according to Mecklenburg County court records.

He was arrested on the misdemeanour charge at 7:24 p.m. ET on Dec 28 and released on US$500 (S$659.92) bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan 19.

Varner lives in Charlotte and grew up in Gastonia, N.C. He attended East Carolina University before turning pro in 2012, earning about US$10.7 million in 191 starts on the PGA Tour before jumping to LIV Golf in August 2022.

He earned US$4 million for winning the LIV Golf tournament in Washington, D.C., in May. Earlier this month, Varner moved from captain Bubba Watson’s RangeGoats GC team to Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces. REUTERS

