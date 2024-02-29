Happy in the heat, American Sarah Schmelzel claims solo lead at HSBC Women’s World Championship

SINGAPORE - Sporting sweat-drenched shirts and parched lips, one by one the women golfers trudged into the score tent at the Sentosa Golf Club looking drained and haggard.

The HSBC Women’s World Championship kicked off a challenging first round on Feb 29, as the 66-strong field competed in sweltering 34 deg C heat, while battling fast winds and even quicker greens.

And the Day 1 scores reflected the tough conditions on the Tanjong Course, with only a third shooting under-par as American Sarah Schmelzel claimed the clubhouse lead at four-under 68.

The 107th-ranked golfer mounted a late charge with five birdies in her last nine holes to finish one stroke ahead of compatriot Lilia Vu, Sweden’s Linn Grant and Germany’s Esther Henseleit.

A quintet headed by South Korean pair Kim Hyo-joo and Chun In-gee are a further shot back.

Schmelzel, 29, who earned her LPGA Tour card in 2019, said it is the first time she has been in this position.

“I’ve been out here (on Tour) for so long. This is my fifth year and I’m just trying to get into contention more and to get a little bit better every day,” she said.

“I’m just excited that I can get myself a good first round under my belt. But it is just one round and any of us can play really well on a given day.”

Schmelzel credited her scorching form on the closing nine holes to her comfort in the heat.

“I’m from Arizona, so I’m used to being at like 110 or 115 (Farenheit, 43-46 deg C) so it’s honestly kind of nice. I like it. The ball goes far and I don’t have to worry about being cold and bottled up. So I kind of like it,” she said.

“I started a little shaky on the front nine, saved a few pars after three of my approaches just scattered on the greens. I just kept telling myself to stay patient and fortunately I was able to roll one (birdie) in when I made the turn which opened the floodgates. It’s nice to see some hard work paid off.”

With the rest of the field hot on her heels, she faces stiff competition over the next few days.

World No. 1 Vu, who finished bogey-free, was surprised to be high up the leaderboard having shot 69, adding: “I always expect at least six under to be the leader. It shows how tough the course is playing.

“You can’t hit too tight to pins. You just have to take your medicine and have 20-footers to try to make birdies.”