Haney suspension is deserved: Woods

WASHINGTON • Tiger Woods said his former swing coach Hank Haney "got what he deserved" when he was suspended from the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio channel for disparaging comments on the US Women's Open field.

"He obviously said what he meant, and he got what he deserved," said the 15-time Major winner when asked about the controversy after the second round of the Memorial Tournament in Ohio on Friday. Haney sparked an uproar when asked on his radio show on Wednesday to predict a winner.

"I'm gonna predict a Korean," he said, adding: "I couldn't name you like six players on the LPGA Tour.

"Maybe I could.

"Well, I'd go with Lee; if I didn't have to name a first name, I'd get a bunch of them right."

On Thursday, the PGA Tour and SiriusXM issued a statement on his suspension while the broadcaster was further "reviewing his status".

Haney said that he accepts his suspension and apologised.

Meanwhile, Woods suffered a blow at the Memorial with a late double-bogey en route to an even-par 72 that left him seven shots off the top. Former world No. 1 Martin Kaymer (68) shared the halfway lead with rookie Lee Kyoung-hoon (67) and Troy Merritt (66) on 135.

In the US Women's Open, Japan's Mamiko Higa birdied her final hole in fading light to maintain her lead after Friday's second round, which was delayed for two hours owing to thunderstorms and then suspended because of darkness.

After 45 players returned at the crack of dawn yesterday to finish the round, the 25-year-old, with an even-par 71 and 136 total, kept a one-shot lead over Jessica Korda (68) and Celine Boutier (70).

Defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand squeaked through on the 145 cut line after bogeying the final hole for a 73.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

US WOMEN'S OPEN

Day 4: Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, tomorrow, 2am