Han claims first overseas title at Bangchak C'ship

BANGKOK - Two months after winning the Singapore National Amateur Championship, national golfer Brandon Han notched his first overseas victory on Saturday at the Bangchak Championship.

Competing at the Rancho Charnvee Resort and Country Club in Khao Yai, Thailand, the 20-year-old was the only player among the nine-strong field in the 19-23 age category to finish under par.

He posted a one-under 215 (69, 74, 72) to finish a cool 14 strokes ahead of his rivals at the event, which offers World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points.

Thais Bhudinun Sriornrod and Chakree Rochanasmita were tied for second on 13-over 229.

Han, who took a three-hour bus ride on Sunday to catch the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok, said: "My biggest career win was the Singapore National Amateur Championship.

"But this is quite a significant one for me, because it was my first one overseas.

"The tournament went well, I played pretty good golf. But I still felt like I could have done a lot better. The field wasn't as strong as I expected.

"But there's still a lot of positives to take away from the week."

The Ngee Ann Polytechnic business studies student, who was in June named the brand ambassador of the Aquella Golf and Country Club in Phang Nga, plans to return to Bangkok to compete in the Oct 18-21 Thailand Amateur Open.

He will then head to the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Chonburi from Oct 27-30.

Currently 664th in the WAGR, Han hopes to break into the top 100 in the future.

But a professional career will have to wait, as he will be enlisting for national service in 2023 before considering his options after finishing university in a few years' time.

For now, Han wants to end his season on a high.

He added: "This is one of my most successful years as an amateur. What I did differently was to prioritise golf a bit more.

"What really changed was my mindset… I just became a bit more determined and had a desire to be better than I was day after day."