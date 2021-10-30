Hagy and Ramey battle winds to lead

MIAMI • Americans Brandon Hagy and Chad Ramey fired six-under 65s to share the lead after Thursday's opening round of the US PGA Bermuda Championship, where golfers spoke about the tough, windy conditions that affected their play.

Hagy birdied four of his first five holes, while Ramey birdied three of his last four in a bogey-free round at Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton, Bermuda.

"My mindset was just trying to hit solid balls and stay down and stay composed on the greens, just got to keep my head down, try to keep a solid strike on it," Hagy said.

"You know you're going to get some gusts, some situations where you're going to miss it. That stuff's going to happen.

"You're just going to have to decide that everyone's dealing with it and try the best you can."

Thirteen players were unable to finish their opening round before darkness. They completed their play only yesterday before starting their second round.

American Vincent Whaley, who finished just before sunset, was third on 66 after an eagle and two birdies in his last four holes.

New Zealand's Danny Lee, South African Garrick Higgo, Ireland's Seamus Power, Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat, England's David Skinns and American Justin Lower were joint-fourth on 67.

Hagy, Ramey and Whaley are seeking their first tour title.

Hagy, who began on the back nine, birdied the 11th through 14th holes before a double bogey at No. 15. He answered with a birdie at the par-five 17th. He added back-to-back birdies at the second and third plus the fifth and sixth, before a bogey at the par-five seventh.

Ramey, making only his sixth US PGA appearance, was another 10th-tee starter.

He had three birdies in a row starting at the 17th, then closed with birdies at the sixth, seventh and ninth holes.

"It was a grind out there," he said. "The wind might have been blowing a little harder this morning, but it was still going really hard this afternoon. I was just doing the best to keep the ball in position."

The early wind was punishing, with England's Matt Fitzpatrick (71) saying: "This is the hardest wind I've ever played in. You see winds like this, but normally you don't play in them. As we started it was brutal."

American Patrick Reed, the top-ranked player in the field at 24th in the world, opened with three birdies and eagled from 210 yards at the par-five 17th in carding a 68.

"This is a lot of wind but it's fun. This is one of those golf courses where, if they didn't have wind around here, we would destroy it."

