Hadwin savours 'amazing' start

BOSTON • Tournament favourite Rory McIlroy was among the five-man pack sitting one shot behind Canada's Adam Hadwin after the first round of the US Open on Thursday, while Phil Mickelson struggled a week after making his LIV Golf debut.

Mickelson, playing on his 52nd birthday and hoping to complete a career Grand Slam here, shot an unsightly eight-over 78 to end up near the bottom of the 156-player field at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

A record six-time US Open runner-up, Mickelson's rustiness after a self-imposed four-month hiatus following comments he made about the LIV circuit and PGA Tour was evident as soon as he set off in the tougher afternoon conditions.

The long-time fan favourite bogeyed three of his first five holes and then made a double-bogey at the par-three sixth where he four-putted from 12 feet.

Mickelson, who struggled on the greens all day, added another double-bogey at the 12th hole before notching another bogey on a day when his latest bid for the Slam effectively came to an end.

McIlroy, who came into the year's third Major fresh off his 21st PGA title in Canada, went out early and shot a three-under 67 and maintained a clean scorecard until a bogey on the final hole.

That left the Northern Irishman, bidding to end an eight-year Major drought, level with the unheralded quartet of Englishman Callum Tarren, Swede David Lingmerth, American Joel Dahmen and South Africa's M.J. Daffue.

"Even though I'm standing up here slightly frustrated that I bogeyed the last, it's a great start to the tournament," said McIlroy, who is in form after a runner-up finish at the Masters and an eighth place at last month's PGA Championship.

"Just basically did everything that you need to do at a US Open."

Leader Hadwin, who has never finished better than 24th in his 19 previous Major appearances, carded five birdies over a sizzling six-hole stretch on the front nine to surge up the leaderboard.

Despite just one PGA title to his name, he showed plenty of poise to sit atop a jam-packed leaderboard.

Even if his lead does not last over the weekend, Thursday was something to savour for Hadwin.

"Sixty-six at a US Open to take the first-round lead is incredible," he said. "It's amazing. It's something... nobody can ever take away from me at this point, but I have bigger things in my mind."

Among a pack of seven golfers sitting two shots off the pace is former world No. 1 and 2016 US Open champion Dustin Johnson, who like Mickelson has joined the lucrative and controversial LIV series.

Before the start of the round, LIV tweeted "good luck" to the 15 players in the US Open field who have joined its ranks and of those golfers, none fared better than the long-hitting two-time Major winner.

Defending champion Jon Rahm was level with PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, two-time Major champion Collin Morikawa, former Masters winner Adam Scott and two others sitting three shots back of Hadwin.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

