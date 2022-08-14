Grass not so green for Gavin

For two days, on Thursday and Friday, Malaysian Gavin Green demonstrated the "highs" of golf with his near-perfect seven-under rounds of 65 at Tanah Merah Country Club's Tampines course.
On yesterday's third day of the Asian Tour's US$1.5 million (S$2.06 million) International Series, he showed that golf has its "lows" too.
So from a position of complete dominance - a three-shot lead after two days - he suffered his only bogey so far, on the 390m par-four 13th, by remaining in the rough after two shots and scrambling in.
And when flight mate Phachara Khongwatmai (69) of Thailand closed in then, Green showed his frustration two holes later (par-four No. 15) by throwing his iron down after a bad approach shot.
Then his sportsmanship resurfaced as he chipped from 45 feet to within three feet to save par and produced a wide grin.
He finished with three more pars for a 72 and 14-under 202 total to fall into a tie for the lead.
That Green could smile and keep his composure at the end of his round - interrupted by rain and lightning for two hours from 11.25am - was a characteristic to be admired, although he described it as " such a grind".
Settling for just one birdie - on the par-five eighth - he remained calm as he added: "I couldn't get anything going. Nevertheless, I just hung in there as hard as I could, making pars from everywhere.
"Golf is not a game that you can be perfect all the time. My caddie (Luke Swemmer) kept saying 'stay in, stay patient'. Now we are still in it."
Green and Phachara have a one-shot lead over Taiwanese Chan Shih-chang (66), who would have joined them on their perch had he not bogeyed his last hole.
Sharing third place with Chan was Thailand's Nitithorn Thippong, who managed two eagles in his sweet-sour 68 for a 213 total.
A jovial Phachara said: "Today everything wasn't bad, only one thing, my putting. I hit pretty well but missed a lot of putts. The greens were a little bit slower today, I think.
"Tomorrow, if I make the putts, then maybe it's (the title) mine.
"I must admit that I got lucky on the 13th. My drive went far right near the bushes.
"Then I hit a not-so-good shot that hit the trees, found the cart path and dropped near the green. I saved par."
Singapore's two amateurs Hiroshi Tai and James Leow gave the fans something to talk about when they held their own against a strong field of professionals.
Tai, 20, bounced back from his second-hole (No. 11, after starting on the back nine) bogey to conjure four birdies in his 69 to move up to tied-29th on 210.
He said: "I felt okay, was driving well and made some long putts. At the same time, I missed a couple of easy ones. Unfortunately, I three-putted for the bogey after driving into the par-four 11th."
Leow, 25, had a decent 71, fashioned by two birdies and a bogey for his 212 total and tied-41st spot.
He said: "I drove well, but my pitching needed to be better. I was leaving too much with my approach shots, from putting distance of 10 to 12 feet.
"That aspect cost me the bogey on the par-three fourth where I needed three putts."
They finished ahead of established golfers like 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed (213 after a 72) and Indians Gaganjeet Bhullar (214, 72) and S.S.P. Chawrasia (214, 72). Singapore's No. 1 Mardan Mamat suffered the same three-putt fate on his second-last hole for a 71. He is on 214 and tied-57th among 74 golfers.