Grass not so green for Gavin

For two days, on Thursday and Friday, Malaysian Gavin Green demonstrated the "highs" of golf with his near-perfect seven-under rounds of 65 at Tanah Merah Country Club's Tampines course.

On yesterday's third day of the Asian Tour's US$1.5 million (S$2.06 million) International Series, he showed that golf has its "lows" too.

So from a position of complete dominance - a three-shot lead after two days - he suffered his only bogey so far, on the 390m par-four 13th, by remaining in the rough after two shots and scrambling in.

And when flight mate Phachara Khongwatmai (69) of Thailand closed in then, Green showed his frustration two holes later (par-four No. 15) by throwing his iron down after a bad approach shot.

Then his sportsmanship resurfaced as he chipped from 45 feet to within three feet to save par and produced a wide grin.

He finished with three more pars for a 72 and 14-under 202 total to fall into a tie for the lead.

That Green could smile and keep his composure at the end of his round - interrupted by rain and lightning for two hours from 11.25am - was a characteristic to be admired, although he described it as " such a grind".

Settling for just one birdie - on the par-five eighth - he remained calm as he added: "I couldn't get anything going. Nevertheless, I just hung in there as hard as I could, making pars from everywhere.

"Golf is not a game that you can be perfect all the time. My caddie (Luke Swemmer) kept saying 'stay in, stay patient'. Now we are still in it."

Green and Phachara have a one-shot lead over Taiwanese Chan Shih-chang (66), who would have joined them on their perch had he not bogeyed his last hole.

Sharing third place with Chan was Thailand's Nitithorn Thippong, who managed two eagles in his sweet-sour 68 for a 213 total.