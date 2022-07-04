Grace wins second LIV event, Casey signs up

PORTLAND • South African Branden Grace grabbed five of his eight birdies on the back nine on Saturday, to pull away for a two-shot win in the Portland LIV Golf Invitational and capture the US$4 million (S$5.6 million) first prize.

The world No. 128 drew level with Mexico's Carlos Ortiz with a birdie at the 13th, then birdied the 15th, 16th and 17th holes to secure the win in the second event of the controversial Saudi-funded series. This has raised the hackles of the established PGA Tour and European Tour, now branded the DP World Tour.

But controversy appeared far from Grace's mind as the celebratory champagne was sprayed on the 18th green at Pumpkin Ridge outside Portland, Oregon.

"This new format, everything is amazing and everybody is having a blast," said the 34-year-old, the second South African in a row to win an LIV event after Charl Schwartzel won the London opener.

Grace carded a final-round 65 for a 13-under 203 total and finished two strokes in front of Ortiz, who closed with a three-under 69 in the 54-hole event, which had no cut with all 48 entrants earning a piece of a purse of more than US$20 million - the richest in golfing history.

Two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson, the biggest player so far to bolt for the new series as a former world No. 1, started the day tied for the lead with Ortiz but finished joint third after a 71, with fellow American Patrick Reed (67), making his LIV debut, on 207.

The team title went to the All-American quartet of Johnson, Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez, each pocketing US$750,000 in addition to their individual earnings.

There was no lack of drama surrounding the first LIV tournament held on American soil.

A group representing the victims of the Sept 11, 2001 terrorist attacks lambasted the event. Local mayors voiced their opposition over an 2016 fatal hit-and-run incident in Portland that saw a Saudi student abscond from US custody with alleged help from the Gulf kingdom's authorities.

However, the event still drew enthusiastic crowds, and the organisers said Pumpkin Ridge was sold out on Saturday, without offering an attendance figure.

In a further boost to LIV Golf organisers, England's Paul Casey, ranked 26th in the world, also revealed on Saturday that he is the latest golfer to turn his back on the PGA and DP World Tour and sign for the breakaway series.

On the capture of the European Ryder Cup stalwart, LIV chief executive officer Greg Norman said: "LIV Golf continues to attract the best players in the sport as it builds increasingly competitive fields with each event."

Casey, who has top-10 finishes in all four Majors, will make his debut at the third LIV Golf event, which is set for July 29-31 at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

The 44-year-old is certain to face the same punishment as compatriots Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, who have made the move to LIV, with the DP World Tour imposing fines and suspensions on those who have switched camps.

The punitive measures have led to threats of legal action if they are not rescinded but DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley is sticking to his guns.

"Before joining LIV Golf, players knew there would be consequences if they chose money over competition," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS