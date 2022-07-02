Golf's new chief sets three key objectives

There is a new man at the helm of the Singapore Golf Association (SGA) and while Tan Chong Huat is keen to make his mark, his message is: Evolution, not revolution.

It is an understandable stance, given he spent two years as vice-president to outgoing chief Ross Tan and had also been an executive board member since 2018.

Barely a day after taking over the reins, Tan outlined his plans for the sport, which he acknowledged has faced stiff challenges in recent years with the Government taking back several golf courses at Raffles Country Club, Jurong Country Club and most recently Keppel Club.

To alleviate the situation, the 58-year-old has identified three main objectives for his four-year term: enhancing the Singapore golf ecosystem, high performance and strengthening the association's financial position.

For Tan, one of the founding partners of RHTLaw Asia and RHT Group of Companies, it begins from the ground up with the introduction of a junior golfers inter-club league this year that will see them play in teams instead of as individuals.

He hopes that this will encourage clubs to continue developing junior golf at the club level.

His team will also look to continue the community engagement efforts of the previous team by bringing golf to community centres and schools. They will also work with the various golf clubs to help them promote an environmental, social and governance approach for the golfing community.

Tan said: "If we can bring more people to golf, engage the community at large with what golf is about and (convince them) that golf is more a force of good rather than being perceived as an elitist sport, that would help."

Under the previous leadership, Singapore won gold in the men's team and individual events at the 2017 and 2019 SEA Games respectively. In this year's edition, Aloysa Atienza claimed a silver in the women's individual competition.

There were other milestones such as Jaymie Ng's qualification for the US Girls' Junior Golf Championship. These achievements are what Tan is looking to build on and he intends to strengthen the support system for the country's professional golfers.

This includes making sure there are viable pathways to help them develop both on the golf course as well as within the industry.