Golfers shrug off tough run-up with good start

Singapore's golf team did not have the best of build-ups to the SEA Games, being rocked by the unavailability of defending champion James Leow and the late withdrawal of the Covid-hit Justin Kuk earlier this week.

But that did not seem to matter at the Heron Lake Golf Course in Hanoi yesterday, with Hiroshi Tai carding a three-under 69 to lie second, one shot behind the leader, Weerawish Narkprachar of Thailand.

Ryan Ang shot a 71 to tie for fifth with Nguyen Anh Minh of Vietnam and Thailand's Ratchanon Chantananuwat.

"Today was a long day and it got pretty hot and windy at the end. So I did my best to hang in there," said the 20-year-old Tai.

"It was nice to see all my teammates' support at the end. That is a cool part of this event."

Replacement Brandon Han was tied for 19th on 76 while Wong Qi Wen was in T27 with an 80.

In the women's division, Hailey Loh shot a one-under 71 to tie for third with Malaysia's Jeneath Wong, four shots behind Thai co-leaders Eila Galitsky and Natthakritta Vongtaveelap.

Inez Ng and Aloysa Atienza both shot 74 to be tied-fifth with Indonesia's Ida Ayu.

The competition is a 54-hole event.