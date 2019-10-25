Golf: Zozo Championship's second round washed out on Friday

CHIBA, JAPAN (REUTERS) - The second round of the Zozo Championship in Japan was washed out on Friday (Oct 25) because of persistent rain, tournament organisers announced.

The round is now scheduled to start on Saturday at 6.30am local time (5.30am Singapore time), weather permitting.

Tiger Woods posted his best score in over a year with a six-under 64 in Thursday's opening round and shares the lead with fellow American Gary Woodland to stand one shot in front of home favourite Hideki Matsuyama.

Officials hope to squeeze in as much play as possible on Saturday, including at least half of the third round.

All being well, the round will resume early on Sunday, and finish in time for the final round to begin mid-morning.

Officials still hope for a Sunday afternoon finish, although that will only be possible if there are no further delays. That remained an open question given the rain that continued to fall throughout Friday morning.

"The golf course has already reached the point of saturation and it's become unplayable," said rules official Gary Young. "With more rain in the forecast and three to five inches of rain for the day (75-125mm), we thought the right decision was to call play for the day."

Young said play would be extended into Monday if that became necessary to complete 72 holes.

The Zozo Championship is the first official-money PGA Tour event in Japan.

Thursday's first round was played in front of sold-out galleries starved of a chance to see Woods and other top players on a regular basis in the golf-mad country.