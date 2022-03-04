Golf: World No. 1 Ko Jin-young grabs share of lead at HSBC Women's World C'ship

SINGAPORE - World No. 1 Ko Jin-young and fellow South Korean Amy Yang fired matching five-under 67s on Friday (March 4) to take the midway lead at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

They are tied on eight-under 136 at the Sentosa Golf Club, one stroke ahead of a trio of golfers - Canadian Brooke Henderson, American Megan Khang and Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand. All recorded 68s.

A further stroke on 138 back were South Koreans Chun In-gee (68) and Kim A-lim (70), Angel Yin (69) of the United States and Thai Pajaree Anannarukarn (69).

American Yealimi Noh had the low round of the day, her 64 was 11 shots better than Thursday's efforts, and moved her up the leaderboard to joint-10th on five-under 139 with several others including two-time HSBC winner Park In-bee and world No. 4 Danielle Kang. Both shot 71.

Overnight leader Patty Tavatanakit struggled to a 74, leaving her on 141 at the New Tanjong Course. Defending champion Kim Hyo-joo shot 70 and is two-under 142, tied with others such as former world No. 1 Lydia Ko (73).

Singapore's Koh Sock Hwee, the country's sole representative at the US$1.7 million (S$2.3 million) tournament, shot 79 and was 64th and last on 15-over 159.