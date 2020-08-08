Golf: Woods survives cut but 'struggles' on greens at PGA Championship, China's Li leads on eight under with 65

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP) - Tiger Woods says he is going to have to hit crisper irons and clean up his putting on Saturday (Aug 8) if he is going have any chance at capturing his 16th Major championship.

The world No. 15 fired a two-over 72 on Friday to make the cut at the PGA Championship, but his even-par 140 total leaves him eight shots behind leader Li Haotong of China.

"Tomorrow I'm going off early and hopefully I can get it going, drive the ball like I did today, hit my irons a little bit more crisp, and be a little bit more aggressive on the putts," said the 15-time Major champion.

Even if his game is not as sharp as it used to be, history has shown it is never wise to count him out, especially after his stunning Masters victory last year.

The 44-year-old teed off for the second straight day with fellow former world No. 1 Rory McIlroy and current top-ranked Justin Thomas. The marquee trio all made the cut with Thomas sneaking in on the cut line at one-over 141 with a 70.

McIlroy is one stroke ahead of Woods at one-under 139 after a roller-coaster round of 69 that included four consecutive birdies beginning on No. 7, followed by a triple bogey on the 12th.

Woods switched to a longer putter this week and is still getting used to it. He is pleased with the way he is driving the ball, but the new putter let him down.

"I really struggled with getting the speed of the greens today," said the four-time PGA Champion. "They looked faster than what they were putting.

"They were firm coming into the greens, but they weren't putting as fast as they looked, and then as the day wore on, they got a little more fuzzy and got even slower.

"I struggled even a little bit more hitting the putts hard enough."



Li Haotong fired a bogey-free 65 to take a two-shot lead in the first Major championship of the pandemic-interrupted season. PHOTO: REUTERS



Li outshone the big guns to lead at the halfway stage but two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka appears poised to strike.

Li, who is trying to become the first player from China to win a men's Major championship, fired a bogey-free 65 to take a two-shot lead in the first Major championship of the pandemic-interrupted season, making him the first player from China to lead in a major.

Koepka kept his pursuit of a three-peat on track by shooting a hard-fought 68 to join five others in tie for second at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

First round co-leader Jason Day (69), England's Tommy Fleetwood (64), Daniel Berger (67), England's Justin Rose (68), and France's Mike Lorenzo-Vera (68) are all at 134 as well.

Brendon Todd (70), Paul Casey (67) and Cameron Champ (64) are another shot back at five under.

Woods has played only one tournament since the PGA Tour returned (a T-40 finish at the Memorial) and has shown mixed results in the few events he has entered this season.

When the coronavirus crisis hit, Woods took five months off to heal himself and fix his swing. He returned two weeks ago with mixed results at the Memorial.

Woods had better luck with the weather in Thursday's first round than he did on Friday as heavy gusts whipped around the course.

"Early in the round I had a couple putts that were downwind and the wind was blowing the putts a little bit," he said. "J.T. got affected a couple times today with the wind gusts, and I did on one hole pretty badly.

"If I can get myself in position where I did today driving off the tee, I think I can have a really good weekend."