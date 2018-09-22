Golf: Woods seizes share of the lead at Tour Championship

ATLANTA (AFP) - Tiger Woods edged closer to snapping a more than five-year winless drought as he is the co-leader with Justin Rose after the first two rounds of the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Woods birdied the last hole in a round of 68 to tie World No. 1 Rose (67) at seven-under par 133 on the East Lake golf course.

Woods, a former two-time winner of the season-ending event, had been two strokes clear of his rivals before stumbling to a double-bogey on 16.

The current World No. 21 steadied to shoot par on 17 and then sank a two-footer for birdie on 18 to tie his English rival.

Woods' last victory was capturing the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Rory McIlroy, winner of the event two years ago, signed for a 68 and is in third place two shots back at five-under par.

