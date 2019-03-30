Golf: Woods 2 up on McIlroy at turn in first ever match play meeting

Woods (left) and McIlroy walk on the third hole during the fourth round.PHOTO: AFP
AUSTIN, Texas (REUTERS) - Tiger Woods took a 2 up lead over Rory McIlroy through nine holes in their first ever match play meeting at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas on Saturday (March 30).

Woods, the 13th seed, surged ahead 1 up with a four-foot birdie putt on the fifth hole, then took command with another birdie at the sixth.

Fourth-seeded McIlroy saved par with a clutch putt at the second, but the Northern Irishman came up short on several later opportunities.

The winner of the round of 16 match advances to the quarter-finals later on Saturday with the semi-finals and final set for Sunday.

Kevin Kisner also advanced with a 6&5 victory over China's Li Haotong.

