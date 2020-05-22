Golf won't be the same: Hoffman

LOS ANGELES • Charley Hoffman, one of the players providing input as the PGA Tour plots its return from its three-month coronavirus hiatus, feels golfers will face a changed landscape when competition resumes.

"What we used to do and how easy, how fluid we had it is not going to be that way any more," he said on a Zoom teleconference call with reporters on Wednesday.

"We can't just jump in a courtesy car and be at the course in eight minutes. We'll just have to figure it out."

The 43-year-old, a four-time winner on the Tour, is the chairman of the 16-member Player Advisory Council, which advises commissioner Jay Monahan.

The world No. 158 said the Tour has prepared as well as possible for its scheduled restart at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas from June 11-14, with stringent health and safety protocols in place to mitigate the Covid-19 risk.

But Hoffman believes the unexpected could crop up.

"They're plans... they're not set in stone and we're not acting like we have all the answers," the American said. "It's very comprehensive and detailed, but I wouldn't say it's the end-all by any means."

The Tour will implement pre-event nasal swab tests for some 400 players, caddies and staff before each tournament.

Players and caddies will answer health questions and have their temperatures taken every day at the course. Many of the usual amenities - on-site dining, dry cleaning - will not be available, nor will players' families be able to attend.

The Tour will charter planes and arrange hotel stays for players and caddies in an effort to limit their possible exposure to the virus, and Hoffman is hoping for as little disruption as possible.

"The players are ready to go back and we have a great plan in place," he added. "Everyone will be mentally sharp, not worn down by a long season. Once that gun goes off, it will be fun to get the juices going."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE