Golf: Varner, Arnaus share lead after second round in Saudi International

JEDDAH (REUTERS) - American Harold Varner III and Spain's Adri Arnaus shared a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Saudi International event near Jeddah after both carded a four-under-par 66 on Friday (Feb 4).

The pair, who upstaged many of the more high-profile players, finished the second round at 10-under for the tournament, two shots clear of Australia's Cameron Smith and American Matthew Wolff.

Britain's Tommy Fleetwood was a shot further back after carding a 67 on another windy day at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

"I played really solid," said Varner, who hit six birdies and two bogeys.

"It wasn't blowing as hard this morning, so I didn't think it was gettable, but obviously in my group it was pretty gettable, so just trying to hang in there and just give myself a chance."

Big-hitting Arnaus said he knew how to deal with windy conditions, having previously played at the course.

"I've been playing this course now for a few years and starting to get the hang of it. Even on this wind, I've already seen it in the past, so I know my lines," he said.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson was at six-under with two other players, one shot ahead of a pack of five players which included world number eight Xander Schauffele and overnight leader Matteo Manassero.

Former world number one and defending champion Dustin Johnson was at four-under along with Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson and one other player.