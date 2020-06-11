Golf: US' Steve Stricker to have six captain's picks in Ryder Cup revamp due to virus disruption

MIAMI (AFP) - United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker will have six selections for his team under revised American selection criteria announced on Wednesday (June 10) for September's scheduled showdown with Europe.

The PGA of America said only six players instead of eight will earn automatic places in the line-up because of the cancellation of 11 US PGA Tour events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Americans are scheduled to entertain holders Europe from Sept 25 to 27 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

The points system in place since the start of 2019 will continue to be used to decide the US players.

Points will now be compiled up to the BMW Championship ending on Aug 30, with Stricker announcing his six picks, rather than four as first planned, on Sept 2 or 3.

"With all the various changes to the 2020 schedule, it quickly became apparent that we would need to amend our selection criteria," the 53-year-old said.

"After many deliberate discussions, we collectively agreed that a smaller sampling of 2020 events - including just one Major championship - would justify a one-week extension of the qualification window and an increase in the number of captain's selections from four to six.

"These changes were sparked by circumstance, but conceived with integrity in mind. In the end, we believe they will allow us to put our best team together to compete at Whistling Straits in September."

The revamped selection process was no assurance that the Cup would be contested as planned, with talks continuing with the European Tour about a possible postponement or playing the event without spectators.

The statement said the new process assumes "all such events and the 2020 Ryder Cup take place as currently scheduled".