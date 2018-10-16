Golf: US star Jordan Spieth to play in Vegas after missing PGA event quota for last season

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth will play next month (Nov) in Las Vegas in his first US PGA Tour autumn tournament in America, after failing to meet the tour event minimum last season.

Spieth did not make the minimum number of 25 PGA starts last season after he missed out on qualifying for the season-ending US PGA Tour Championship, opening him to a fine and "major penalty" under tour rules.

But officials said last month that Spieth and the tour had reached a unrevealed "resolution" and that might have led to his change in schedule for an early start in the 2018-19 season.

He will tee off from Nov 1 to 4 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin.

"I'm really excited to be playing," he said. "The event has been on my radar for a while, as the course has a great reputation on tour and I absolutely love the affiliation with the hospital. It's going to be a really fun week in a great city."

Spieth previously played fall US PGA events from 2013 to 2015 at the WGC HSBC Champions in China. In 2014, he won the Australian Open and Hero World Challenge, setting up a five-win campaign in 2015.

The 25-year-old American won the 2015 Masters and US Open and 2017 British Open and needs only the PGA Championship to complete a career Grand Slam.