Golf: US' Brendon Todd secures second successive title with one-stroke Mayakoba Classic win

MEXICO CITY (AFP) - Brendon Todd sealed back-to-back PGA Tour wins on Monday (Nov 18) after holding his nerve to clinch a one-shot victory in the weather-interrupted Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.

Todd, winner of the Bermuda Championship a fortnight ago, had shared the lead with fellow American Vaughn Taylor on 20 under with four holes to play when darkness interrupted the final round on Sunday.

The leaders returned to El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen early on Monday to complete a tournament which had been disrupted by the loss of the entire first day on Thursday owing to heavy rain.

"It's incredible. I'm overcome with emotion right now," the 34-year-old said shortly after clinching only the third PGA Tour win of his career.

"The whole final round was much more nerve-racking for me than Bermuda."

Todd had resumed on the par-three 15th hole and grabbed the outright lead after sinking a 20-foot putt for birdie.

Although he followed that with a bogey on No. 16, Taylor also bogeyed the same hole to leave Todd one shot clear.

Todd eventually carded a closing three-under 68 to finish on 264, one clear of Mexico's Carlos Ortiz (66), Adam Long (66) and Taylor (68).

Harris England finished alone in fifth spot on 17 under after a closing 70.

Todd pocketed US$1.3 million (S$1.77 million) for the win, after claiming a US$540,000 winner's cheque in Bermuda earlier this month.

The back-to-back titles were his first since his only other win on the PGA Tour at the 2014 Byron Nelson Championship.