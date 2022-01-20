Golf: Two eagles in 1st round send South Korean Ok joint-top of S'pore Open

SINGAPORE - Two stunning eagles helped South Korean Ok Tae-hoon soar to the top of the SMBC Singapore Open leaderboard alongside Thai Suradit Yongcharoenchai in Thursday's (Jan 20) opening round.

The 23-year-olds signed for matching five-under 66s and the clubhouse lead at the Sentosa Golf Club, one clear of Thai Sadom Kaewkanjana, American Sihwan Kim and Justin De Los Santos of the Philippines.

Ok had struggled at last week's Singapore International at Tanah Merah Country Club (TMCC), finishing 11-over after 36 holes and missing the cut.

He spent the extra time off practising and has been rewarded for doing his homework.

The world No. 567, a professional for five years who secured the final Asian Tour card at the circuit's 2020 qualifying school, said: "After the 2021 season ended, I was trying to fix my swing but it wasn't going too well. But this time I'm feeling pretty good so I'm just going to do my best."

The Asian Tour's Order of Merit leader Kim Joo-hyung, who won the Singapore International, came in with a 68, in a group of players at joint-sixth that included Thailand teen prodigy Ratchanon Chantananuwat, 14, and Singapore's Jesse Yap.

Kim, 19, said: "I stayed patient today. It wasn't looking great until the back nine started but after that par five (he eagled the 606-yard fourth hole), I just turned on the engine and kept getting good shots at the right time and hit a lot of good putts.

"If you told me that if I was going to be minus-three, I would have taken it."

Yap, 29, missed the weekend at TMCC as he shot 12-over after two rounds.

At the Serapong Course, he fired five birdies against two bogeys. He said: "I played well, made the most of my game today even though I didn't feel 100 per cent comfortable but managed to keep the ball in the right spot for the most part.

"I practice around here so pretty familiar with the shots and the greens but just kind of really tried to take a shot-by-shot focus on the things that have worked for me in the past.

"I think last week maybe I tried to change too many things. So just going back to basics and just working on what has worked for me in the past."

England's world No. 27 Paul Casey, who is the highest ranked player in the field, had a day to forget as he opened with a 76.

Play was suspended at around 5.16pm due to lightning and eventually abandoned at 5.50pm, with 52 golfers in the 130-player field yet to finish their round.