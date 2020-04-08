Golf: Trevor Immelman named Internationals captain for 2021 Presidents Cup

NEW YORK (AFP) - South Africa's Trevor Immelman has been named captain for the Internationals team in the 2021 Presidents Cup, the US PGA Tour announced Tuesday (April 7).

The 2008 Masters champion, who took part in the 2005 and 2007 editions of the tournament, served as an assistant captain under compatriot Ernie Els in December, when player-captain Tiger Woods guided the United States to a 16-14 triumph at Melbourne, Australia.

"The Presidents Cup and the PGA Tour have been a massive part of my career," Immelman said. "So for me to now lead the International team is something that's going to be one of the highlights of my career and something I'm extremely excited about."

The Americans have won eight consecutive matches against the squad of non-European talent to seize an 11-1-1 edge in the all-time rivalry, set to be renewed next year at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Immelman, 40, will be the youngest captain of the Internationals in the event's history.

"I think it will add a slightly different dynamic being the youngest captain in Presidents Cup history, but that trend really started in Melbourne, with Tiger and Ernie, who were still competing in their own right," Immelman added.

"I imagine our team will eventually be comprised of a combination of guys I've played a lot with over the years and youngsters I've followed and studied due to my broadcasting career.

"One thing I know for sure is our team will come together as one unit, have a blast and give it our absolute best."

The US team captain has not yet been announced.

South Korean Byeong Hun-an, who made his debut last year, said: "I'm really excited Trevor has accepted the captaincy role for the International Team. He has been involved with the team over the years and I'm confident he will build on the solid foundation set by Ernie and get our team ready to compete well against the US Team.

"Ernie unified our team with so many great ideas such as a new team logo and the various team bonding sessions and I'm looking forward to seeing what Trevor does in the months ahead to get us ready. I'm really keen to play for the International Team and Trevor as the experience in Australia last year was simply phenomenal."

Compatriot Im Sung-jae, who contributed 3.5 points including a singles win over Gary Woodland, added: "I had the opportunity to become friends with Trevor during the last Presidents Cup and I believe he will do a great job for the International Team.

"As a major champion and multiple winner on the PGA Tour, we all know that Trevor is passionate about this competition and I have no doubt he will do everything possible to prepare our team with the aim of winning the Presidents Cup."

Immelman's experience will be vital, said Li Haotong, the first Chinese golfer to play in the Presidents Cup last December.

Li said: "His vast experience in the Presidents Cup will benefit our team and I can see him maintaining the great work that Ernie introduced last year and introducing new elements as we try to beat the US Team next year."

Chinese Taipei's Pan Cheng-tsung, one of seven debutants in the International Team last year, added: "Whenever I'm around Trevor, I can sense he is really driven about this competition and he also wants to see the International Team turning the tide on the Americans.

"Our players respect Trevor greatly and I am sure his positive outlook and personality will rub off on our team and help prepare us well for next year's Presidents Cup. It will be really cool if I can qualify again for the team which will obviously be one of my main goals next year."