Golf: Top-ranked Rahm faces Reed in WGC Match-Play group

WASHINGTON (AFP) - World No. 1 Jon Rahm was drawn on Monday (March 21) into a first-round group with Masters winner Patrick Reed for the WGC Match Play Championship that begins on Wednesday in Austin, Texas.

Rahm, the reigning US Open champion from Spain, and Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, were paired with Colombian Sebastian Munoz and US rookie Cameron Young, a runner-up last month at Riviera, in the round-robin stage of the event at Austin Country Club.

Reed is known for his match-play success in the Ryder Cup, earning the nickname "Captain America" for his flamboyant style in the wake of cheers and heckles at the event.

A 64-player field based upon world rankings is divided into 16 groups of four players for round-robin matches from Wednesday till Friday with group winners reaching weekend knockout rounds.

Defending champion Billy Horschel, seeded 12th, has a group with Australian Lee Min Woo, the reigning Scottish Open champion; Belgium's Tom Pieters, a January winner at Abu Dhabi, and American Tom Hoge, who won last month at Pebble Beach.

World No. 2 Collin Morikawa was grouped with fellow American Jason Kokrak, Scotsman Robert MacIntyre and Spain's Sergio Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion.

Norway's third-ranked Viktor Hovland was drawn with Austrian Sepp Straka and Americans Will Zalatoris and Cameron Tringale.

Fourth seed Patrick Cantlay will be joined by fellow American Keith Mitchell, South Korean Im Sung-jae and Ireland's Seamus Power.

US fifth seed Scottie Scheffler was grouped three Englishmen - Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Ian Poulter, the 2010 Match Play winner.

Morikawa, Scheffler, Cantlay and Hovland all have a chance to topple Rahm from atop the rankings this week.