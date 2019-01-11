Golf: Top 20 in rankings all ready for HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The HSBC Women's World Championship will once again showcase the talents of the best in the business, with the world's top 20 female golfers all pencilled in for the Feb 28-March 3 tournament in Singapore.

World No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn, who won the US Women's Open last June after a dramatic play-off for the second Major title of her career, headlines one of the strongest fields in the US$1.5 million (S$2.02 million) event's 12-year history.

The 23-year-old will be joined by world No. 2 Park Sung-hyun, who held the No. 1 ranking between August and October 2018 on the back of three tournament wins before being displaced by Ariya.

Defending champion Michelle Wie will also return to the Sentosa Golf Club's New Tanjong Course, after the 29-year-old announced earlier this month that her recovery from right wrist surgery had gone smoothly.

Her fellow American and crowd favourite Lexi Thompson, who ended a 14-month title drought at the season-ending Tour Championship last November, will be eyeing a win early in the year to extend her streak of six straight years with an LPGA title.

Fans will also get to catch several former world No. 1s in action in the likes of seven-time Major champion Park In-bee, China's Feng Shanshan, and New Zealand's Lydia Ko.

Australia's Minjee Lee is hoping to improve on her sixth place in Singapore last year, which was her best performance at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

"2018 was an absolutely incredible journey for me and I managed to get off to a flying start," said the world No. 6, who had 13 top-10 finishes last year.

"Fingers crossed I'm able to kick-start the 2019 season well and bring that form to the HSBC Women's World Championship, to match up against the very best."

For more information and tickets to the HSBC Women's World Championship, visit https://www.hsbcgolf.com/womens