Golf: Tiger Woods not in field for PGA Tour's return next week but world's top five will play

(REUTERS) - Tiger Woods will not compete next week when the PGA Tour swings back into action after a three-month Covid-19 hiatus, as the American former world No. 1 was not listed in the field released on Friday (June 5) for the event in Fort Worth, Texas.

The 15-time Major champion did not commit to the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club by the (5am Saturday Singapore time) deadline, and thus will not be part of a stacked field headlined by the top five golfers in the world, including top-ranked Rory McIlroy.

Woods' lone Colonial appearance was in 1997 but there was a sense he would return this year given the long layoff since the PGA Tour shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 44-year-old Masters champion last competed on the PGA Tour in mid-February, when he laboured through a final-round 77 at the Genesis Invitational where he finished last among players who made the cut.

World No. 11 Woods, one win shy of a record-breaking 83 PGA Tour wins, then skipped a number of tournaments with back issues but did play a May 24 charity match with Phil Mickelson and NFL Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

