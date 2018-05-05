Golf: Tiger on the cut line after 73 at Quail Hollow

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Tiger Woods fired a two-over-par 73 in Friday's (May 4) second round of the US PGA Wells Fargo Championship, leaving the 14-time major champion clinging on the projected cutline.

The 42-year-old former world number one sank a 13-foot birdie putt on his closing hole, the par-4 ninth, to finish 36 holes on two-over 144 at Quail Hollow, last year's PGA Championship course.

That put Woods in a pack of eight players in the clubhouse on the edge with half the field still on the course in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Woods is making a comeback after years of nagging back injuries, a spinal fusion having helped him play again without pain and move into contention for the first time in years, sharing second at the Valspar Championship and fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

Woods came to Quail Hollow off a share of 32nd at the Masters, his first major since the 2015 PGA and the first time he had made a cut at a major since placing 17th at the 2015 Masters.

On Friday, Woods began off the 10th tee and took bogeys at the par-4 11th and 14th holes, missing par putts of seven and eight feet. He parred his way around until missing a four-footer to bogey the par-3 sixth hole then missed a six-foot birdie bid at seven before making his closing birdie.

Woods has made the cut in five of his six prior PGA starts this year, missing only in February at the event he hosts at Riviera near Los Angeles.