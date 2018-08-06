Golf: Thomas wins WGC-Bridgestone by four shots in dominant style

Justin Thomas plays his shot from the 17th tee during the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational on Aug 5, 2018 in Akron, Ohio.
Justin Thomas plays his shot from the 17th tee during the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational on Aug 5, 2018 in Akron, Ohio. PHOTO: AFP
(REUTERS) - A week before defending his PGA Championship title, Justin Thomas showed his game is in fine fettle when he blew away the field for a four-stroke victory at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio, on Sunday (Aug 5).

Thomas started the final round with a three-shot cushion and was never seriously headed, a one-under-par 69 more than enough to clinch his ninth PGA Tour title, and his first in a World Golf Championships event.

He finished at 15-under 265 at Firestone, while fellow American Kyle Stanley carded 68 for second place on 11 under.

World number one Dustin Johnson and Dane Thorbjorn Olesen shot 64 and tied for third on 10 under.

Tiger Woods, an eight-times winner at Firestone, finished 15 strokes back after a 73.

