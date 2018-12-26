Golf: Thomas Bjorn keeps a promise by getting Ryder Cup tattoo

PARIS (AFP) - European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn has kept his promise to have his team's winning scoreline tattooed on his backside.

The Dane said he would get the tattoo if Europe beat the United States in Paris in September, and on Monday (Dec 24) retweeted a video showing him having a 17.5 to 10.5 scoreline and trophy tattoo.

"I told you I would do it," he posted on Twitter.

Bjorn had said he immediately regretted his pledge in the aftermath of the matchplay showdown at Le Golf National.

"Let me put it this way, it's going to go on a part that only (my girlfriend) Grace will see," he smiled at the post-Ryder Cup press conference. "The worst decision I made all week."