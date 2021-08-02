Golf: Thailand's Pajaree claims maiden LPGA title

BALLYMENA (AFP) - Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn beat American Emma Talley on the second hole of a play-off to win the LPGA World Invitational title on Sunday (Aug 1).

The pair had begun the day tied for the lead with Jennifer Kupcho and the same trio reached the 18th tee locked together on 16 under par, only for Kupcho to make a costly bogey after pulling her approach into the water.

Both players made par on the first extra hole and another on the second was enough for Pajaree to secure her first LPGA Tour title after Talley missed the green.

"I was nervous but actually surprised at how I handled my nervous there. To win here is a special memory," said Pajaree after a final round of 70.

England's Daniel Gavins overturned a seven-shot deficit to claim his first European Tour title in the men's event which ran alongside the LPGA tournament.

Gavins carded a bogey-free final round of 65 at Galgorm Castle to set the clubhouse target of 13 under par.

Gavins was ranked 995th in the world at the end of 2020 and had never previously recorded a single top-10 finish on the European Tour.