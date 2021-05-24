Golf: Taiwan's Hsu Wei-ling captures first LPGA Tour title

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Hsu Wei-ling of Chinese Taipei made an eagle on the 15th hole to overtake playing partner Moriya Jutanugarn and went on to win the Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia, for her first career LPGA Tour victory.

Jutanugarn, of Thailand, carded a double-bogey on the same hole at the River Course at Kingsmill Resort. In one four-stroke swing, Hsu went from trailing Jutanugarn by two to leading the Thai by the same margin.

Hsu birdied No. 16 for good measure and scored a final-round 68 to finish on 13-under 271 (66-72-65-68).

Jutanugarn took second at 11 under (71-67-65-70), and American Jessica Korda was alone in third at 10 under (70-67-67-70).

"A couple weeks ago, I asked my caddie, 'If I won, are you gonna cry?'" Hsu said. "And my caddie said, 'Yeah, I'll cry.' And I told him I'm not gonna cry. I think this is the happiest thing ever ... and somehow I just cried so hard during the last hole."

Hsu and Jutanugarn shared the 54-hole lead entering the day. Birdies on Nos. 10, 13 and 14 helped Jutanugarn build an advantage.

On the second shot of the par-15 15th, Hsu went for the green. Her shot kicked off a mound at the front-left of the green and redirected toward the pin, cozying up for an easy eagle putt.

At the same time, Jutanugarn needed multiple shots to get out of a bunker, leading to her double-bogey.

"Fifteen is really a birdie chance and reachable par-five," Hsu said. "I didn't know Mo was hitting into the bunker at that time. I just try to hit as hard as I can on the driver and try to hit a little closer, give myself a chance."

Hsu became the first Taiwanese player to win on the LPGA Tour since Tseng Ya-ni at the 2012 Kia Classic.

"Taiwan, it's such a small country and I know it's been a while without any Taiwanese player winning on the tour," she said. "So I really wanted to break that (drought) and be the next one on tour."

It is her seventh season on the tour. She had two top-10 finishes this year entering the week.

Australian Sarah Kemp (70) finished on nine-under 275 for fourth place. Lizette Salas (71) and Thailand's Wichanee Meechai (69) tied for fifth at eight under.