Golf: Superstition aside, Women's British Open champion Georgia Hall banks on consistency for success

SINGAPORE - When golfer Georgia Hall won the 2018 Women's British Open, her father Wayne wore the same socks for four consecutive days. Presumably he washed them. Nevertheless, it brought his daughter good luck.

For the HSBC Women's World Championship which starts on Thursday (Feb 28), Hall's boyfriend and caddie Harry Tyrrell may have to do the same.

"If I do good in the first round, I might tell him to keep the same ones on. But definitely throw them away at the end of the week," said Hall, who has many superstitions.

"Before I tee off, and this is quite weird, I have to count my golf clubs to make sure it's 14, but I have to touch every one, twice."

The 22-year-old will also wear the same pair of shoes for the whole tournament.

"Even if it's the same model, it's got to be the same ones because I feel that they might be different," Hall said at the Sentosa Golf Club on Tuesday.

The Englishwoman wasn't finished with listing her superstitions.

"I've marked the ball the same way ever since I can remember, which is three dots beside Titleist and my initials in the middle. Every one's got to be the same colour - red," she explained.

Hall turned professional in 2014 after winning the 2013 British Ladies Amateur Golf Championship. Last August, she became the first Briton since 2004 to win the Women's British Open.

But Hall said she has not changed much since winning her first Major title.

"To be honest, me winning still hasn't sunk in at all. Even though I know I have, I still don't believe it because... it's my only dream growing up, so it's still strange," she added.

"Because of that, I think I'm still slightly the same person. But, if I am playing bad on a hole or I'm struggling, I do say to myself, 'Georgia, you won the British Open'."

The world No. 10 will have to channel that energy to the New Tanjong Course as she battles the world's top golfers including defending champion Michelle Wie and top-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn for the title.

"Obviously, I'd love to win it, but I think my last few rounds, I had some really good rounds and then I had some poor rounds that kind of got me out of the tournament.

"So I think my main thing is just consistency with four rounds."

Hall also touched on the subject of social media, saying that if she was not a professional golfer, she would not have any social media accounts.

Hall currently has accounts on Twitter and Instagram where her posts are mainly about golf.

"It's great for people to know what I'm doing and, if I play this week and how I finish in a tournament, I think it's good for people who want to follow me," she said.

"But I think a lot of social media sometimes does more harm than good to people, and it makes, like especially women, think that they are not good enough. I don't think it's good but, for golf, I think it's good."