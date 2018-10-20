Golf: Storms leave field playing catch-up at Valderrama

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AFP) - Thunderstorms again held up play at the Valderrama Masters on Friday (Oct 19), as tournament host Sergio Garcia was among dozens of players unable to start their second round.

Overnight leader Ashley Chesters remained in first place on five under, with Scotland's Marc Warren a shot behind after completing nine holes of his second round.

Frenchman Gregory Bourdy stayed on four under, while Garcia, winner of the last two editions in 2011 and 2017, is one of five men on three under after his second round was also pushed back until Saturday.

Half of the field was forced to finish their opening rounds on Friday after lengthy delays in Andalusia, and a two-and-a-half-hour delay in the morning left no-one able to play more than 11 holes of the second round.

Play will resume on Saturday at 0710 GMT (3.10pm Singapore time).