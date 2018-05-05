Golf: Storm-hit LPGA Texas Classic trimmed to 54 holes

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - LPGA officials reduced the storm-hit Texas Classic to a 54-hole event on Friday (May 4) with hopes for an afternoon start and a Sunday finish at Old American Golf Club near Dallas.

A storm, that included rain, lightning and extreme winds, wiped out Thursday's scheduled opening round, with scores erased from the 69 minutes of play that were managed in difficult conditions by early starters.

Friday's scheduled morning start was pushed back six and a half hours by heavy rain and severe storms that included lightning. Weekend forecasts are for warm weather and clear skies in the Dallas area.

Japan's Haru Nomura is not defending her title after outlasting American Cristie Kerr to win last year on the sixth playoff hole.

But the sixth edition of the event features New Zealand's Lydia Ko, a winner last week in San Francisco; Canada's Brooke Henderson, who won last month in Hawaii, and Thai sisters Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn. Ariya ranks sixth in the world and Moriya won two weeks ago at Los Angeles.