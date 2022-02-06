Golf: Spieth risks life and limb in Pebble Beach high-wire act to be one shot behind co-leaders

(REUTERS, AFP) - Former world No. 1 golfer Jordan Spieth risked injury, or worse, when he boldly decided to play his ball from the edge of a cliff in a high-wire act in the third round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California on Saturday (Feb 5).

His tee shot stopped within a couple of feet of the cliff edge, with nothing but rocks and the Pacific Ocean way below calling his name had he not retained his balance on his follow-through.

Caddie Michael Greller tried to talk Spieth into taking a penalty stroke which would have allowed the player to drop his ball in a safer spot, but the 28-year-old's decided to take his chances.

The Texan selected a seven-iron for his 160-yard shot from an awkward if not downright dangerous downhill lie, leaving commentators and viewers, including his wife and parents, holding their breath nervously.

One commentator walking with Spieth's group described the situation as "terrifying" but the three-time Major winner went ahead and managed to pull off the shot and hit his ball over the gaping chasm without toppling over the cliff.

It was not until Spieth saw overhead video footage that he realised the risk he had taken in saving par at the par-four eighth.