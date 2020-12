HOUSTON (AFP) - South Korea's Kim A-lim produced a stunning finish to snatch her maiden major victory with a one-shot win in the delayed finale to the US Women's Open on Monday (Dec 14).

The 25-year-old, who had never won a tournament outside of South Korea before, rattled in three consecutive birdies on the 16th, 17th and 18th holes to finish with a four-under-par 67 at Champions Golf Club in Houston.