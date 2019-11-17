Golf: South Korean teen sensation Kim Joo-hyung wins smog-hit Panasonic Open India by a shot

GURGAON, INDIA (AFP) - South Korean teenager Kim Joo-hyung on Sunday (Nov 17) become the second-youngest winner on golf's Asian Tour when he won the shortened Panasonic Open India by one stroke from local challengers Shiv Kapur and S. Chikkarangappa.

The 17-year-old, who was making just his third start on the Tour this year, fired a seven-under 65 in the third and final round at the 54-hole, US$400,000 (S$544,000) tournament in Gurgaon near New Delhi to clinch the title with a 13-under 203 total.

Kapur had a share of the overnight lead with Australia's Terry Pilkadaris but was let down by a costly double-bogey seven on his closing hole for a 70. Chikkarangappa shot a 67.

Pilkadaris finished fourth after carding a 71, while Indonesia's Rory Hie (68), Chinese Taipei's Hung Chien-yao (70) and India's Vikrant Chopra (69) were tied fifth.

"I'm really speechless. It has been a dream of mine to play on the Asian Tour ever since I was young," Kim said.

"And it's really wonderful to come here, be in contention and win. I cannot describe the feeling now."

Singapore's Jesse Yap fired a 70 to end joint 23rd on five-under 211, while veteran compatriot Mardan Mamat, joint runner-up at the inaugural 2011 tournament, tied for 50th place after his 74 gave him a 215 total.

The Asian Tour event was shortened to 54 holes amid a severe and toxic smog enveloping northern India.