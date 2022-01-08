Golf: Smith stretches lead in Tournament of Champions to three over Rahm, Berger

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Cameron Smith shook off two early bogeys to card a nine-under 64 on Friday (Jan 7) and push his lead at the US PGA Tour Tournament of Champions to three strokes over top-ranked Jon Rahm and Daniel Berger.

Smith's 17-under total of 129 on the par-73 Plantation Course at Kapalua, Hawaii, matched the tournament's 36-hole record set by four-time Major winner and former world No. 1 Ernie Els in 2003.

Spain's Rahm carded a second straight bogey-free 66 for 132 and shared second place on 14 under with Berger, who also posted a bogey-free 66.

Smith, a three-time winner on the US tour, started the day with a one-shot lead but was in trouble early with bogeys at the first and second.

He rolled in a long eagle putt from off the green at the par-five fifth to kick his round into high gear. He added nine birdies, pulling away for good with birdies at the final four holes.

"I just hit a few poor shots in a row - a silly three-putt on the second," he said of his slow start. "Kind of had to hit the reset button and start over."

Smith said his iron game could have been better, but on the greens he was on fire.

"I just felt really good with the putter today," the 28-year-old said. "I felt as though I was seeing all the putts go in. It came pretty easy for me today."

He had a one-shot lead when he arrived at the 16th, where he hit a "dodgy drive" into the left rough.

His second shot caught the left slope of the green and rolled to within seven feet and he made that for birdie.

At the par-five 18th, his second shot found the front of the green but left him 57 feet and he two-putted, capping his day with a three-footer for birdie.

He will be joined in Saturday's third round by Rahm, who said "pretty much everything" went well in a round that featured seven birdies.

"It was really good tee to green," the reigning US Open champion said. "If there's anything to put an asterisk on it's maybe putting.

"I feel like the greens were a little bit slower today and I just felt like I left a lot of putts out there on line that with the right speed might have had a chance of going in."