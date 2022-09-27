Golf: Smith, Johnson head to Bangkok as LIV Invitational confirms 48-player field

BANGKOK - The finalised 48-player field for the Oct 7-9 LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok was confirmed on Tuesday, with the US$25 million (S$35.9 million) tournament headlined by Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson, winners of the last two Tour events in Chicago and Boston respectively.

The 54-hole competition at Stonehill is the sixth event of this year's LIV Golf Invitational Series and first in Asia.

British Open champion Smith and former world No. 1 Johnson will be joined by other Major champions including Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Martin Kaymer as well as Thai stars Sadom Kaewkanjana and Phachara Khongwatmai.

"The LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok marks a significant step for LIV Golf in Asia, a massive market with incredible passion for the sport," said Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf.

"Our (10-year, US$300 million) investment in the Asian Tour with The International Series has already begun to create new opportunities in golf. This tournament in Thailand is further proof of LIV Golf's commitment to showcasing top competition amongst the best golfers on the planet while connecting with new audiences around the world.

"Excitement continues to build with each event, and we can't wait to deliver a memorable tournament at Stonehill, a one-of-a-kind venue."