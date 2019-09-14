Golf: Singapore's Quincy Quek leads by six shots after three rounds at Haikou Classic

SINGAPORE - The Republic's in-form golfer Quincy Quek fired a stunning eight-under 63 on Saturday (Sept 14) to seize control of the Haikou Classic at Mission Hills Haikou.

After three rounds at the PGA Tour Series-China tournament, Quek leads the standings on 18-under 195 at the 7,146 yard Sandbelt Trails Course and is six shots clear of second-placed Lee Chieh-po (68) of Chinese Taipei.

Quek, 32, won the PGM Northport ADT Championship two weeks ago. It was his Asian Development Tour (ADT) title since 2012.

The world No. 706 has yet to win an event on the PGA Tour Series-China and is ranked 32nd on the Order of Merit this season having earned 149,320 Chinese yuan (S$28,967).

This term on the China circuit, he has played eight events and missed the cut twice while his highest finish was third at the Haikou Championship in April.