Golf: Scheffler, McIlroy rally late to reach WGC Match Play semis

WASHINGTON – Top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler and third-ranked Rory McIlroy rallied late on for dramatic triumphs on Saturday to reach the semi-finals of the World Golf Championship Matchplay event.

Reigning US Masters champion Scheffler, who won the Players Championship earlier this month, birdied five of his last six holes to beat Australian Jason Day 2&1 at Austin Country Club.

“It was a tough match,” Scheffler said. “Jason came out of the gates really hot...

“Very proud of that effort there on the back nine and my finish.”

Four-time Major winner McIlroy took his only lead of the match with a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to defeat Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele 1 up on the Texas layout.

“I needed to dig deep,” McIlroy said. “I got down early but I battled back...

“I putted well all day... My speed was a little off early on. I think just because the greens were drying out as the day went on. They just got a little bit faster.”

Scheffler will face pal Sam Burns in an all-American semi-final on Sunday morning while McIlroy, the 2015 WGC Match Play winner from Northern Ireland, will face American Cam Young in the other. The winners meet on Sunday afternoon for the title.

Burns beat Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes 3&2 while 2022 British Open runner-up Young defeated compatriot Kurt Kitayama 1 up.

Scheffler, who won three of the last four holes to edge J. T. Poston 1 up in the morning round of 16, made another fightback to dispatch Day, the 2014 and 2016 Matchplay winner.

Day won the fourth and fifth holes with birdies and eagled the sixth from just inside six feet to go 3 up, the biggest deficit for Scheffler this week.

Scheffler won the eighth on a Day bogey and the ninth on a 29-foot birdie putt then two-putted from 48 feet for birdie to win the par-five 12th and pull level.

“I just stayed patient,” Scheffler said. “He made a mistake on eight and then I birdied nine and it was a match from there on.”