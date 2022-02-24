Golf: Saudi-backed league not close to a 'finished product', says Schauffele

Xander Schauffele is the latest high-profile player to commit to the American-based PGA Tour. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
9 min ago

(REUTERS) - Olympic champion Xander Schauffele has become the latest high-profile player to commit to the American-based PGA Tour, saying the proposed Saudi-funded breakaway league is not close to a "finished product".

Four-time Major champion Brooks Koepka, former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and several other top players have turned down the Super Golf League (SGL) project.

Former world No. 1 Greg Norman is spearheading the SGL as chief executive officer of LIV Golf Investments, which is backed by the Saudi Investment Fund.

Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, world No. 1 Jon Rahm and No. 2 Collin Morikawa are among other high-profile golfers who have expressed their PGA Tour allegiance.

"At no point have I taken any action or made statements to suggest that I would entertain the SGL as an alternative to the PGA Tour," Schauffele tweeted on Wednesday (Feb 23).

"My team had been instructed to do due diligence on this matter, thus we have met and discussed with representatives of the SGL/LIV, only to come to the conclusion that the SGL isn't close to a finished product or business model.

"My allegiance to the PGA Tour, my belief in positive changes at the verge of being implemented at the PGA Tour, in particular when it comes to shared intellectual property rights, sizes of purses and overall transparency, never wavered."

Players who sign up for the breakaway competition face potential bans from the PGA Tour and European-based DP World Tour, as well as the Ryder Cup.

No golfers have publicly signed up for the proposed rival league, which is trying to lure top players away from the PGA Tour with the promise of huge paydays.

More On This Topic
Golf: McIlroy says breakaway league 'dead in water' after Johnson, DeChambeau commit to PGA Tour
Golf: PGA Tour is 'where I belong', not Saudi Super League, says world No. 2 Morikawa

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top