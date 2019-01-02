Golf: Ryder Cup winner Paul Casey confirms participation in SMBC Singapore Open

SINGAPORE - Another member of the victorious European team who won the Ryder Cup in September last year will strut his stuff at the Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course later this month.

Englishman Paul Casey will be in town for the US$1 million (S$1.37 million) 2019 SMBC Singapore Open from Jan 17-20, joining fellow Team Europe star Sergio Garcia in confirming his participation.

Defending champion and 2017 Masters winner Garcia, 38, had confirmed in September that he will make his third successive appearance in Singapore.

Other high-profile players who will be teeing off at Serapong include 54-year-old American great Davis Love III, and Casey's compatriot, 22-year-old Matthew Fitzpatrick, who is considered one of golf's rising stars.

Casey, 41, has played in the Singapore Open once before, in 2012, when he finished in a tie for 10th place.

Said the world No. 22: "It wasn't a difficult decision to make (to return) as I have fond memories of the Singapore Open and Sentosa Golf Club.

"I played well there in 2012 and I was impressed by the golf course and the overall set-up.

"It is an ideal event for me to start the year and it will be a very good test early on in the year."

Casey was one of the world's most consistent players in 2018, achieving 12 top-20 finishes on the US PGA Tour. Five were top-10 finishes, including a victory at the Valspar Championship in March.

Tickets for the SMBC Singapore Open are on sale via Apactix.