Golf: Rose revives winning touch to win Pebble Beach Pro-Am

CALIFORNIA – England’s Justin Rose found the stop-start nature of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am to his liking, returning to the famed Pebble Beach Golf Links for nine holes on Monday to finish off his first tournament victory since 2019.

Rose completed the tournament at 18-under 269 to earn a commanding three-shot victory while taking his first trophy since the Farmers Insurance Open four years ago. While earning his 11th career victory on the PGA Tour, he also became the first European player to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Yet, the victory was worth so much more. Rose also earned spots in The Masters and the PGA Championship with the win, while also moving up to 10th in the FedEx Cup standings.

“It’s amazing how time does fly,” Rose said of his victory drought on the Golf Channel/CBS broadcast.

“This is just a moment to say thanks to the people who believe in me more than I do. My team have been incredible, and obviously my family at home... This one is for you guys. I wish you were at Pebble with me. What a place to win a tournament.”

Rose shot a six-under 66 over the two-day final round to become the oldest winner on the PGA Tour – at 42 years, six months, seven days – since Phil Mickelson won the 2021 PGA Championship at age 50.

Brendon Todd and Brandon Wu finished tied for second place at 15 under, while Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati and Keith Mitchell were tied for fourth at 14 under.

After high winds blew the tournament off track during the third round Saturday, Rose dominated the herky-jerky resumption schedule. He powered into the lead Sunday morning, while finishing the final nine holes of the third round at five under to move in front. He never relinquished the advantage the rest of the way.

Rose played the first nine holes of the final round Sunday before play was suspended by darkness and then returned Monday on the 10th hole. He fired three more birdies Monday morning and coasted to the victory.

With the tournament in hand, the 2013 U.S. Open champion played it safe on Pebble Beach’s famed No. 18 finishing hole. As Monterey Bay waves crashed near the left side of the fairway, Rose pushed an iron to the right side of the fairway off the tee and closed with an easy par five.

“Obviously there is a lot going on,” Rose said of the often unpredictable nature of playing the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

“There are amateurs, odd bounces on the green, wobbly putts or the (weather) forecast that doesn’t make sense. There is a lot that can be thrown at you, but it’s a wonderful tournament.”

The sunny conditions that accompanied the finish of the tournament belied the winds and rain that marked earlier rounds. The Pebble Beach Pro-Am traditionally is challenged by weather.

Todd charged into second place with a seven-under 65 over the final round, while Wu (66) was nearly as good.

Todd birdied four of the first five holes on the back nine in the final round before he made par on each of the last four holes. He hit the tree in the fairway off the tee at 18 to cost him a chance at one last birdie. Wu birdied four holes on the back nine, including one at 18 after a chip to mere inches of the cup. REUTERS