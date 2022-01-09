Golf: Record-equalling Rahm ties Smith for US PGA Tournament of Champions third-round lead

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - World No. 1 Jon Rahm fired a course record-equalling 12-under 61 to grab a share of the third-round lead alongside Cameron Smith in the US PGA Tour Tournament of Champions on Saturday (Jan 8).

Rahm, who started the day three behind Smith, matched the course record set just hours earlier by Justin Thomas on the par-73 Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii.

He finally caught Smith on the final hole, the Australian posting a nine-under 64 as the leading duo finished 54 holes on 26-under 193.

They were five shots in front of American Daniel Berger, who closed with five straight birdies in a seven-under 66 for 198.

"It was pretty remarkable," Spaniard Rahm said of a round that saw him at even par through four holes and 12 under for the remaining 14. That included a run of five straight birdies from the seventh to the 11th.

He blasted out of a greenside bunker to four feet to birdie No. 14, then stuck his approach at the par-five 15th four feet from the pin for eagle, then roared home with three more birdies.

"It was really fun when Cam is doing pretty much the same thing," the 27-year-old said of the fireworks in the final group.

"We were going back and forth."

Smith opened with four pars before the first of his nine birdies at the fifth.

He birdied three in a row from the ninth through the 11th - where he rolled in a 20-footer and also birdied from a greenside bunker at No. 14 to launch a run of four straight birdies.

After Rahm rolled in a 16-footer at the 16th to briefly pull level, Smith made his six-footer at the same hole to keep his lead at one shot.

At the 17th, the reigning US Open champion drained a 29-foot birdie only for Smith to answer again with a 28-footer of his own.

But Smith could not capitalise on the par-five 18th, where Rahm made an eight-foot birdie putt to seize a share of the lead in the elite event for last season's tournament winners.

"That was some really good golf from both of us," Smith said.

Just hours earlier, world No. 8 Thomas has charged up the leaderboard with his 61, breaking the record of 62 set in 2003 by South Korean K.J. Choi and since matched by four players.